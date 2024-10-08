The Pineapple Agency Debuts The Juice Shop: Elevating Experiential Fabrication For Leading Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Juice Shop to deliver innovative, custom fabrication for some of the world's most impactful brands.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pineapple Agency , a leader in experiential marketing, today announced the launch of its new fabrication business, The Juice Shop. This venture is poised to revolutionize the event and marketing by providing bespoke fabrication services that bring to life extraordinary brand experiences for some of the world's most influential companies.

will cater to The Pineapple Agency's extensive client base, which includes iconic brands like Live Nation, Insomniac, Anheuser-Busch, Under Armour, and Dodge, as well as expanding its reach to new sectors and growth opportunities. The launch of The Juice Shop marks a strategic move to provide brands with a more streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective approach to experiential marketing.

The Juice Shop will serve as a creative epicenter, providing comprehensive fabrication solutions that encompass strategy, design, and production. Building on The Pineapple Agency's established reputation for delivering standout experiences, The Juice Shop is dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the creation of immersive environments, scenic elements, and custom installations for events, trade shows, retail spaces, and pop-up activations. The new division will elevate The Pineapple Agency's partnership with Insomniac, the global entertainment and lifestyle powerhouse, to new heights, taking the lead as the premier experience fabricator for its massive music festivals.

"With The Juice Shop, we are expanding our vision and capabilities to offer brands more than just experiences-we're offering them the tools to make those experiences unforgettable," said Justin Moss, founder and chief experience officer of The Pineapple Agency. "We are excited to bring our fabrication expertise to the forefront, allowing brands to unlock new levels of creativity and engagement through custom-built environments that captivate audiences and leave lasting impressions."

Equipped with a state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot fabrication facility, The Juice Shop will serve as the epicenter for world-class scenic builds that have been at the heart of major events across the country. The facility's capabilities will empower The Pineapple Agency to offer fully integrated solutions, from initial concept development through to final execution, ensuring that every detail aligns with the client's vision and goals.

"We've seen firsthand the impact that well-crafted environments can have on brand storytelling and audience engagement," Moss continued. "The Juice Shop is our answer to the growing demand for unique, high-quality fabrication that doesn't just meet expectations but exceeds them."

The launch of The Juice Shop aligns with The Pineapple Agency's long-term growth strategy, with projections indicating significant expansion opportunities in the fabrication sector. By 2025, The Pineapple Agency expects to reach a valuation between $30 and $50 million, bolstered by this new venture.

About The Pineapple Agency

As a leading experiential marketing agency, The Pineapple Agency delivers integrated solutions from design and creative, to production and fabrication. Renowned for crafting innovative, meaningful, and culturally-relevant live experiences that drive business outcomes, The Pineapple Agency has served clients such as Under Armour, Budweiser, Zoox, Google, and more. Equipped with a state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot fabrication shop, the agency has orchestrated showcases for the world's biggest music festivals, brands, and talent. Guided by an insights-driven strategy, The Pineapple Agency delivers a streamlined approach in event marketing, from ideation to execution, to produce unforgettable experiences that ignite social dialogue,

create compelling content, and deliver clients' business results.

About The Juice Shop

is a 50,000 sq. ft. fabrication shop located in Las Vegas, specializing in bringing visionary concepts to life with unmatched precision and craftsmanship. Its fabrication team has built stages, experiences, and props for some of the world's most renowned music festivals, artists, and brands. By seamlessly blending art and science, The Juice Shop creates immersive experiences that draw audiences from near and far.

