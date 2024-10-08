Momeez Choice Evolves Into EEZ Co.: A Bold Rebrand And New Products Expanding Wellness From Kiddos To The Whole Crew

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lolleez Parent Company Says Sayonara to Boring Remedies and Hello to Fun Flavors and Organic Ingredients for All

SOUTHBURY, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momeez Choice, the brand behind the beloved Lolleez® organic throat soothing pops for kids, is evolving into EEZ Co.

As part of this exciting rebrand, the company is expanding from children's remedies to whole-family wellness with the launch of Sootheez® throat drops for adults.

Lolleez® Before and After

Along with a fresh new look and bold packaging redesign, EEZ Co. stays true to its mission: making better-for-you wellness accessible to all ages. These remedies are crafted with clean, organic ingredients and come in fun, delicious flavors like Birthday Cake and Berry Lemonade. It's the kind of medicine you-and your whole family-will actually want to take.

After hearing from parents that they wanted the same clean ingredients and fun flavors in a product for them, the team at EEZ Co . got the idea to launch Sootheez , disrupting the cough drop category again with a line of throat-soothing drops for teens and adults. Anything but your grandma's cough drops, Sootheez come in flavors like Berry Lemonade, Birthday Cake, Watermelon Mint and Strawberry Lemonade and are sold in purse and backpack-friendly tins.

Most of EEZ Co. remedies are crafted with USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO ingredients, they contain no artificial dyes, colors, sweeteners, or parabens, and are also gluten- and dairy-free. The brand has gone a step further by becoming Clean Label Project Certified , meaning their products are verified by a third party for quality and safety.

"This is truly a pinch me moment," says Josh Francis, EEZ Co. CEO and Co-Founder. "I'm so proud to work alongside such an amazing team that brought this whole vision to life! With Lolleez , we redefined children's throat care by bringing together clean, organic ingredients and amazing flavors in a pop format that made them an instant hit with kids...which made them a huge hit with parents, too. We're beyond excited that in addition to the long-awaited launch of Sootheez , this is also the moment we get to introduce EEZ Co. - our new family wellness brand!"

Meet the EEZ Co. Family:



Lolleez® : Organic throat-soothing pops for kids made with fruit pectin and organic honey, available in Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange Mango, and the new Birthday Cake flavor.

Tumeez® : Organic tummy-soothing pops for kids with organic honey and calcium carbonate, in a variety pack featuring Grape and Apple.

ImmuniteezTM : Elderberry pops for kids packed with Vitamins C, D, E, Zinc, and Selenium, known for immune support.

SleepeezTM : Raspberry-flavored sleep support pops for kids made with organic honey and 1mg of melatonin to help with restful slumber. Sootheez® (NEW) : Throat-soothing drops for adults made with fruit pectin and organic honey, available in Watermelon Mint, Birthday Cake, Berry Lemonade, and the Target-exclusive Strawberry Lemonade flavor.

About EEZ Co.

Welcome to EEZ Co., the next generation of family wellness! Formerly Momeez Choice, we are the proud parent brand behind the beloved Lolleez®, organic remedy pops for kids and our exciting new line, Sootheez®, throat-soothing drops for adults. With a commitment to clean, effective, and delicious products, we've reimagined wellness to make it enjoyable for everyone. Our products feature USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO ingredients, are free from artificial additives, and are available at retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Walgreens. So, play hooky, take the sick day, pop the drop-EEZ Co. has your back! Follow @eezcompany

