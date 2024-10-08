ECJ rules in favor of vegan labeling

(MENAFN) The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has delivered a significant ruling affirming that European Union member states cannot impose restrictions on plant-based food manufacturers regarding the use of terms traditionally associated with animal products. This decision, announced on the ECJ’s website on Friday, underscores the right of manufacturers to market their products using commonly understood terms, provided that the ingredients are clearly labeled and not misleading.



The ruling stems from a 2022 decree by the French government, which sought to prohibit the use of meat-related terminology—such as "veggie burgers" and "vegan sausages"—for plant-based foods. French authorities argued that such labels could confuse consumers and mislead them about the nature of the products.



In response to the decree, the European Vegetarian Union, the Vegetarian Association of France, Proteines France, and the company Beyond Meat contested the restrictions, claiming they were inconsistent with European Union regulations. In 2023, these organizations appealed to the French Council of State to annul the decree, prompting the case to be referred to the ECJ for further evaluation.



The ECJ's ruling stated that European Union law “adequately protects consumers” even in cases where the traditional components of a food item are entirely replaced with plant-based ingredients. The court emphasized that while its decision supports the use of familiar terminology in marketing, it does not preclude member states from enforcing consumer protection laws where marketing may be deemed misleading.



France’s initiative marked the first time an European Union country attempted to regulate plant-based meat labeling, with officials asserting that greater transparency was necessary given the increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products. The ECJ's ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for the labeling practices of plant-based foods across the European Union, ensuring that manufacturers can continue to leverage popular terms without facing restrictive regulations.



This landmark decision not only reinforces the rights of plant-based food producers but also reflects the growing recognition of vegan and vegetarian diets in the European market, which continues to expand as consumers seek more sustainable and ethical food choices.

