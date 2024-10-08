HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) And Hong Kong International Outdoor And Tech Light Expo Will Open This October

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Hong Kong continues to solidify its status as Asia's premier trade fair capital, drawing business professionals from around the globe for pivotal trade activities. This year, The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is set to host the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo this October. Under the theme Light & Life , the twin lighting fairs will feature some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions , showcasing innovative products and solutions that integrate lighting with life.







Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)

The 26th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) (Autumn Lighting Fair) will be held from 27 to 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Fair not only provides industry players with a one-stop sourcing platform, but also highlights key trends on sustainable development, healthy living and innovative design.

The Connected Lighting Zone, which made its debut last year, will be upgraded to the Hall of Connected Lighting , located the Grand Hall and Grand Foyer, 3/F, to highlight the market's pursuit of high-quality design and smart solutions. International brands JDI from Japan and Signify from the Netherlands will move to this hall, together with returning exhibitors, LEDiL from Finland, Tridonic from Austria, TUYA Smart from Mainland China, and newcomers TOPMET from Poland and Zencontrol from Australia. The hall will gather some 50 industry elites to showcase innovative designs, smart technologies and solutions.

To showcase the latest industry trends and aesthetics, renowned designer Tino Kwan and his team , in collaboration with CM Jao from OFT Interiors, will present a demonstration area Glow and Grow How Lighting enriches a Space at the Hall of Connected Lighting , giving the hall an artistic realm while showcasing the interaction between light and life through smart lighting systems and carefully selected fixtures that combine light and shadow with geometric structures. The lighting fixtures and systems used in the demonstration space are jointly sponsored by renowned commercial lighting brand ERCO and lighting effects expert TRAXON | e:cue.

The Hall of Aurora (located at Hall 1) is consistently one of the most popular destinations for buyers, showcasing an impressive selection of exceptional lighting products from renowned brands.

Other zones include:





The Commercial Lighting zone (located at Hall 3 and Mezzanine 4) will showcase a wide range of commercial lighting products designed to meet the diverse needs of buyers across various industries, addressing the distinct lighting needs of commercial spaces;

The LED Essentials zone (located at Expo Drive Hall, G/F) will feature a diverse collection of lighting accessories and components;

The LED Lighting zone (located at Hall 5, Expo Drive Hall, G/F, and N100 series meeting room) will display all kind of LED light sources, including the most recent and trendiest eco-friendly lighting designs available in the market; The Residential Lighting zone (located at Hall 3 and Mezzanine 2) will showcase a stunning array of functional and decorative household lamps from around the globe, creating a captivating lighting spectacle.

Thewill be held from 29 October to 1 November at AsiaWorld-Expo. The Expo serves as a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform, showcasing a diverse range of outdoor commercial and industrial lighting solutions in shaping a smart city. This year, the Expo introduces azone, showcasing innovative solutions to optimise energy efficiency, while enhancing the quality of life for urban residents. Thezone will feature an array of new products, including cutting-edge plant lighting technology and a selection of lighting fixtures ideal for outdoor parks and domestic gardens. Thezone continues to highlight lamps designed for outdoor public spaces and advertising purposes. Thezone goes beyond offering various lighting fixtures tailored for professional settings such as warehouses and production facilities.The twin lighting shows will also include a series of seminars, product launches and networking events. Thewill take place for the first time on 27 October at the HKCEC, focusing on two topics:and. Renowned architects and lighting designers will share leading design cases from various regions, analysing the latest market trends. Theon 28 October will explore interconnected and intelligent lighting applications.The AsiaWorld-Expo will host three seminars, includingon 29 October. Outdoor lighting professionals will share cases of architectural lighting, festive lighting, drone light shows and more.The events will adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enhanced by the 'Click2Match' online smart business matching platform, available from October 20 to November 8. Furthermore, 'Scan2Match' will be also available at the fairs, serving as a feature designed to bridge offline and online interactions. With the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan dedicated QR codes from exhibitors to bookmark their favorites, access product information, view electronic floor plans, and engage in conversations with exhibitors even after the fair, allowing them to seamlessly continue their sourcing journey.LumiFree is innovative liquid crystal device that allows for free control of light distribution characteristics. This technology has just won the Japan Lighting Technology Development Award and the Innovative Product Award of Asia Lighting Conference in 2024.It provides live data visualisation, effectively illustrating data generated on the floor plan and highlighting the potential for data exchange through standard APIs. This innovative tool offers comprehensive monitoring, delivering a quick and efficient visual overview of the entire lighting system's status across various areas within buildings.Compatible with Casambi, DALI, and Valta systems, its pendant lamp combines elegant design with smart technology for versatile lighting solutions. It is suitable for both commercial and residential environments.It offers advanced urban lighting solutions and serving as a central hub for various important services, including communication base stations, video surveillance systems, LED advertising screens.The street light features advanced technology, including an MPPT fast charging controller that enhances charging efficiency by 60% compared to standard controllers.It features an electro-telescopic mast pole that extends up to 3.8 meters high and offers a 90 adjustment for optimal lighting angles. It is equipped with a four-head floodlight that provides adjustable angles and four different light modes to suit various needs.Hashtag: #hktdc

