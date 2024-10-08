National Team Gets Ready For IBA Youth World Boxing Championships 2024

The Azerbaijani team continues its preparations for the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships 2024 to be held in Montenegro, Azernews reports.

The team will hold the next part of its training camp in Uzbekistan. Consisting of 13 boxers, the team is heading to the city of Yangiyer in the Tashkent region for training sessions organised with hosts, as well as teams from Ukraine, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

The coaching staff includes Bilalhebashi Nazir (48 kg), Zidan Humbatov (51 kg), Omər Aslanli (54 kg), Taghi Nasibov (57 kg), Muhammadali Qasimzade (60 kg), Ali Abdullayev (63.5 kg), Ziya Hasanov (71 kg), Abbasqulu Shadlinski (75 kg), Lala Madatova (48 kg), Jamila Sultanli (50 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), Qizbash Isgandar (60 kg), and Emili Rzayeva (63 kg).

The training camp, which starts today, will conclude on October 17.

The World Boxing Championship will take place from October 22 to November 3 in the city of Budva.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licenced youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

