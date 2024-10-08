Argentina’S Customs Overhaul: Milei’S Push For Streamlined Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine plans to announce new measures to simplify procedures and reduce costs.



These changes will accompany the recently formalized reduction of import tariffs on 89 products, including finished goods, inputs, and machinery.



Federico Sturzenegger, of Deregulation and State Transformation, shared insights about the upcoming reforms.



He aims to remove layers of procedures added during previous administrations, which he claims acted as "toll booths" for imports.



Sturzenegger stated that the new measures will lower expenses for importers and improve prices for exporters. The announcement is scheduled for Tuesday, with key officials present.







These include Economy Minister Luis Caputo, AFIP head Florencia Misrahi, and Customs Director Eduardo Mallea.



The minister criticized current customs regulations that require a domestic industry representative to be present during import inspections. This practice has been seen as a barrier to efficient trade operations.

Argentina's Trade Reforms and Their Potential Impact

Industry insiders believe the reforms will reduce the influence of national industry associations in the import process. Currently, these groups play a significant role in determining additional taxes on imported goods.



One example of this influence is the handling of dumping complaints. When imports affect major industries, trade associations often sponsor these complaints to protect domestic production.



The government's move towards deregulation aims to create a more open and competitive market. However, it may face resistance from sectors that have benefited from protectionist policies.



These reforms align with President Milei 's broader agenda of economic liberalization. The government hopes these changes will boost trade, reduce costs for businesses, and ultimately benefit consumers.



As Argentina grapples with economic challenges, these measures represent a shift towards a more market-oriented approach.



In short, the coming days will reveal the full extent of the reforms and their potential impact on the country's trade landscape.

