Neurotechnology Updates Megamatcher Criminal Investigation Solution With New Features

- Irmantas Naujikas, Director for NeurotechnologyVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today released additional functionalities for its proprietary MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation product. This comprehensive solution provides law enforcement agencies with a wide range of capabilities to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their investigations.In addition to fingerprints, law enforcement professionals will now be able to use palm prints to identify individuals with greater precision. This expansion of biometric data significantly improves the chances of making accurate identifications, especially in cases where fingerprint evidence is limited or compromised.“The addition of palm print recognition to MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation will offer law enforcement agencies a powerful tool to solve cases more effectively,” said Irmantas Naujikas, Director for Neurotechnology.“Palm prints provide valuable additional data and significantly expand matching options.”The product provides a user-friendly interface for forensic professionals that simplifies the identification of true matches. When a latent print is submitted for identification, the system returns a list of potential candidates ranked by similarity. Experts can then use a rich set of tools to conduct side-by-side comparisons of the probe and candidate images for more efficient case processing.The latent print enhancement tool now includes new additional filters that are designed to optimize the analysis process. These filters are carefully calibrated to improve the latent print data enabling forensic experts to extract more valuable information from challenging samples.Solutions for Law Enforcement AgenciesThe MegaMatcher product line offers a wide range of biometric data management solutions for law enforcement agencies. MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation can be used as a standalone solution or integrated with other MegaMatcher products, such as MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher Criminal Identity Registration System (IDRS), further expanding its capabilities for crime investigation. The MegaMatcher solutions can effectively handle biometric data, ensuring accurate and efficient identification.The company's law enforcement solutions are based on proprietary algorithms that have been proven in major evaluations, including the NIST ELFT evaluation in which Neurotechnology has reached a top position among leading biometric providers. As a developer of multi-biometric solutions, Neurotechnology has also earned leading positions in the SlapSeg III, MINEX III, PFT III, FRTE, and IREX 10 evaluations.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

