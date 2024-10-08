Zelensky Asks For More Weapons For Ukraine Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday requested further arms shipments from Western powers.

Zelensky, in an appeal he made ahead of the Contact Group for Ukraine's meeting due in Ramstein, central Germany, said in a message to leaders of the western powers that his needs long range guns to repel Russia and coerce it accept peace.

The Ukrainian leader revealed that he would seek to persuade "the western partners" in the Ramstein meeting, due on October 12, to provide him with more arms consignments to enhance the military forces' capacities during the fall.

The Ukrainian delegation at the upcoming meeting will provide the "western partners" with the "victory plan," said Zelensky who would head his country's delegation at the meeting.

The US president and the German Chancellor are due to be among the key participants in the Ramstein meeting. (end)

