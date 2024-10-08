عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian Government Sends Border-Delimitation Agreement To Parliament For Ratification

Armenian Government Sends Border-Delimitation Agreement To Parliament For Ratification


10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia government sent the Azerbaijan border delimitation regulation to parliament for ratification, Azernews reports citing the Armenian newspaper.

According to the news, the Armenian government has submitted the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation agreement to the National Assembly for ratification.

While Armenia moves swiftly toward approval, with only one step remaining for full ratification across all levels, uncertainty surrounds the process in Azerbaijan.

Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who also heads the Armenian delegation in the delimitation commission, has been appointed as the rapporteur of the draft at the Armenian National Assembly.

MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108756634


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search