Armenian Government Sends Border-Delimitation Agreement To Parliament For Ratification
10/8/2024 5:11:38 AM
Akbar Novruz
Armenia government sent the Azerbaijan border delimitation
regulation to parliament for ratification,
Azernews reports citing the Armenian
newspaper.
According to the news, the Armenian government has submitted the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation agreement to the National
Assembly for ratification.
While Armenia moves swiftly toward approval, with only one step
remaining for full ratification across all levels, uncertainty
surrounds the process in Azerbaijan.
Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who also heads
the Armenian delegation in the delimitation commission, has been
appointed as the rapporteur of the draft at the Armenian National
Assembly.
