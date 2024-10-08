Armenian Government Sends Border-Delimitation Agreement To Parliament For Ratification

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia sent the Azerbaijan border delimitation regulation to parliament for ratification, Azernews reports citing the Armenian newspaper.

According to the news, the Armenian government has submitted the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation agreement to the National Assembly for ratification.

While Armenia moves swiftly toward approval, with only one step remaining for full ratification across all levels, uncertainty surrounds the process in Azerbaijan.

Armenia's Deputy Prime Mher Grigoryan, who also heads the Armenian delegation in the delimitation commission, has been appointed as the rapporteur of the draft at the Armenian National Assembly.