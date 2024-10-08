عربي


Omar Abdullah Wins Budgam Assembly Seat

10/8/2024 5:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah won the Budgam assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating the PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by a margin of more than 18,000 votes.

Abdullah, who is also leading from the family bastion of Ganderbal, secured 36,010 votes in Budgam, while Mehdi got 17,525 votes.

The NC vice president had contested the 2014 elections also from two seats, Sonwar in Srinagar and Beerwah in Budgam district. He had won the Beerwah seat.

Abdullah had lost the 2024 Parliamentary polls from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir.

He was defeated by independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid who was then lodged in the Tihar Jail under terror-funding charges. Rashid is currently out on bail

NC's Tanvir Sadiq Defeats Abid Ansari With Massive Margin in Zadibal NC's Javaid Bedar Wins Pattan Seat, Defeats Imran Ansari

Kashmir Observer

