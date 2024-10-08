Watch: Sri Lanka Shines In Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' Iconic Landmarks Featured

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 8 (NewsIn) – Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated cop drama Singham Again showcases stunning landmarks from Sri Lanka, weaving them into a modern retelling of the ancient Ramayana. This action-packed thriller, starring heavyweights, promises a gripping narrative with scenes set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's cultural and historical beauty.

Released on Monday, the trailer of Singham Again, the fifth instalment in Shetty's acclaimed cop universe, offers a tantalizing look at the cast and action sequences. The movie stars a powerhouse ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Filmed across multiple iconic locations such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka, the movie highlights Sri Lanka's architectural gems. Landmarks like Colombo's Lotus Tower, the luxurious Hotel Shangri-La, the scenic Galle Face Green, and the Seetha Eliya Seethai Amman Thirukkovil in Nuwara Eliya, a site linked to the Ramayana Epic, all make appearances in the movie trailer.

Singham Again is set to release on Diwali 2024, and promises to bring the grandeur of Sri Lanka to the big screen in spectacular fashion.