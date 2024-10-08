U.S. Cities Erupt In Protests Against Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) United Stated/ PNN

Tens of thousands of activists, university students, and supporters of the Palestinian cause took to the streets in American cities for the fourth consecutive day to condemn the ongoing assault on Gaza, marking a year of escalating "genocide" without pause.

A massive march in San Francisco, California, called for an end to the aggression, while another took place in Manhattan, New York, winding through key economic areas like Wall Street and Times Square. Additionally, students at Columbia University organized a rally demanding the administration sever ties with the occupying state, after which they joined the broader protests in the state. Another demonstration occurred at the University of Southern California to denounce the ongoing violence against the Palestinian people. In Texas, students left their classrooms in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, urging the university administration to divest from Israel and companies that support the occupying forces.



