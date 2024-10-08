Tragic Attack In Al-Bureij Camp: 12 Killed And 25 Injured In Strike On Displaced Residents' Shelter

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip / PNN /



In a new escalation of the ongoing aggression against Gaza Strip, Israeli forces targeted a house in Block 3 of Al-Bureij camp, resulting in the deaths of 9 civilians and injuries to 25 others with varying degrees of severity. According to the official agency reporter, search and rescue operations are still underway to recover more from the rubble.

Additionally, 3 civilians were killed and others in an Israeli attack on tents for displaced individuals on Al-Sikka Street in Al-Bureij camp, with the injured being transferred to Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat camp. In a related incident, another woman was martyred, and several others were injured in an airstrike targeting a mosque in Khirbat Al-Adas area, north of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza from land, sea, and air, resulting in the deaths of 41,909 civilians and injuries to 97,303 others, including a significant number of children and women. These numbers are expected to rise, as thousands are still missing under the rubble, and rescue teams face tremendous challenges in accessing all affected areas.

The ongoing attacks are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip, amidst international calls for an immediate ceasefire and protection of innocent civilians.



