Constellium Showcases Its Leading Aluminium Solutions At ALUMINIUM 2024 In Düsseldorf

This year, Constellium proudly presents its comprehensive range of advanced aluminium solutions with the theme "Together We Care, Together We Grow," celebrating the collective effort of its employees, customers, and partners in driving innovation and sustainability across the industry.

Constellium's booth will feature cutting-edge solutions for the automotive, aerospace, packaging, and construction industries, highlighting contributions to lightweight design, energy efficiency, and sustainable development. Several of the products on display reinforce Constellium's commitment to recycling and increasing recycled content in its products.

Products and solutions on display include:



Crash Management Systems, manufactured from over 90% post-consumer scrap, developed as part of the Constellium-led CirConAl project

A uni-alloy 6xxx automotive door developed as part of the ISA3 project

Luxury cosmetics packaging by Tesem, our partner in the“Close the Loop” initiative to enable recycling of high-purity aluminium

Advanced sorting and recycling solutions for automotive aluminium, including LIBS sorting technology Constellium's expanding portfolio of high-performance aluminium powders for Additive Manufacturing



These collaborations with our partners and customers are driving progress across all sectors to build a lighter, safer, and more sustainable future. Such efforts are key to advancing innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability in our industries.

Presentation at the ALUMINIUM 2024 Speakers' Corner

As part of the Speakers' Corner, Constellium will present at the Innovation Plaza for Sustainability and Recycling (Hall 6, Booth D4). François Fabre, Automotive Technical Customer Support Engineer, will lead a keynote presentation with Oliver Scholz, General Manager of OSR GmbH & Co. KG, on "Automotive Mixed Scrap Sorting by LIBS Technology" on Tuesday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. The discussion will provide insights into the latest advancements in LIBS mixed scrap sorting and its transformative impact on the automotive industry.

Visit the Constellium booth at ALUMINIUM 2024

Attendees are invited to explore Constellium's latest innovations and connect with the team at Hall 3, Booth 3A49. For additional details on the event, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

