ACI Exports Reach JD 5.155 Bln In 9 Months

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) – The Amman Chamber of (ACI) reported that exports during the first nine months of 2024 reached JD 5.155 billion, slightly down from JD 5.198 billion during the same period in 2023.According to statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), seven sectors recorded export increases, with the food, agricultural, and livestock industries seeing a rise of 3.8%, while the wooden furniture sector experienced a significant boost of 23.5%.Conversely, three industrial sectors saw declines in exports, with packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies dropping by 5.6%, construction industries by 22.4%, and mining industries by 28.1%.Four countries, both Arab and foreign, including India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, together accounted for over half of the Chamber's exports in the first nine months of the current year, totaling JD 3.290 billion.According to statistical data, exports from the Chamber to the United States rose by 52.8% in the first nine months of the current year, totaling approximately JD 1.309 billion, compared to JD 856 million during the same period last year. This growth establishes the U.S. as the top destination for exports from the ACI.Exports to Iraq also rose by 11.7%, reaching around JD 703 million, compared to JD 629 million in the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, exports to Saudi Arabia decreased by 4.2% to JD 590 million, down from JD 616 million, and exports to India fell by 26% to about JD 688 million, compared to JD 930 million last year.Geographically, Arab countries led the exports with a value of JD 2.280 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD 1 billion, African countries at JD 25 million, and North America at approximately JD 1.336 billion.Exports to South America amounted to around JD 70 million, while those to the European Union were JD 262 million and to non-EU European countries totaled JD 110 million. Exports to other countries reached JD 71 million.The distribution of exports during the first nine months of 2024 highlighted the chemicals and cosmetics sector, which contributed JD 1.204 billion, followed by the mining sector at JD 1.117 billion, and the engineering, electrical, and information technology sector at JD 809 million.Other sectors included food, agricultural, and livestock industries with exports valued at approximately JD 587 million, the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector at JD 514 million, and the leather and textiles sector at JD 394 million.Additionally, exports from the plastics and rubber sector were around JD 225 million, while packaging, paper, and office supplies amounted to JD 204 million, the construction sector to JD 85 million, and wooden furniture and decor to JD 16 million.The Amman Chamber of Industry, established in 1962, currently includes 8,600 industrial establishments, employing approximately 159,000 workers with a capital investment of around JD 5 billion.