Israeli Airstrikes Place Displaced Lebanese At Grave Risk : HRW

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the recent "Israeli on the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria on October 4, 2024, are impeding civilians trying to flee and disrupting humanitarian operations."

"The situation places civilians at grave risk," HRW warned, reiterating its call to "suspend military assistance and arms sales to Israel, given the real risk that they will be used to commit grave abuses."

"Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have blocked civilians from fleeing the Gaza Strip as well as the entry of urgently needed relief supplies, flouting orders by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and imposing a siege that amounts to collective punishment and the use of starvation as a weapon of war," HRW indicated.

