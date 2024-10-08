ITTF Delegation Lauds Qatar's Preparations For 2025 World Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The International Table Federation's (ITTF) inspection committee completed a two-day tour of the facilities set to host the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships in Doha.

The committee left with glowing impressions of Qatar's preparations for the event, scheduled for mid-2025.

Secretary-General of the ITTF Raul Calin expressed his amazement at the state-of-the-art equipment in Lusail Sports Arena's main competition hall and other venues that will host matches.

He also praised the comprehensive logistical arrangements, including transportation and accommodations.

The tour covered key locations such as Lusail Sports Hall, Aspire Zone's Women's Sports Hall, Aspetar Hospital, Aspire Academy, and the new sports events complex at Qatar University.

The Sheraton Hotel, which will host the General Assembly and the ITTF Presidential Elections, was also visited.

The table tennis showpiece will be played from May 17 to 25, 2025.

President of the Qatar Table Tennis Association Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi emphasised that Qatar's experience in hosting international events would ensure that the World Championships would be exceptional.

He promised top-tier organisation, backed by the country's commitment to sports excellence under the leadership of Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

A follow-up inspection is expected months before the tournament to finalise preparations.