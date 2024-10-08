North Korea To Accelerate Efforts To Become Nuclear Superpower

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has announced that the country will accelerate its efforts to become a nuclear superpower. He emphasized that if North Korea is attacked by“enemies,” it will retaliate with nuclear weapons.

North Korea's state news agency reported that on Monday, October 7, Kim Jong Un stated during a speech at a university that the country has no intention of attacking South Korea, its rival and neighbour.

However, Kim reiterated that in the event of any external attack, North Korea will respond with nuclear force.

Moscow and Pyongyang's political and military ties have significantly strengthened amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. In his Monday speech, Kim referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as his“closest friend” and congratulated him on his birthday.

In recent months, both Putin and Kim have made nuclear threats against their respective adversaries.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea have been conducting joint military exercises in the region, which have further heightened tensions. These exercises are seen as a response to North Korea's missile tests and its growing nuclear capabilities.

In response, North Korea has carried out its military manoeuvres, signalling its readiness to confront what it perceives as provocations from its southern neighbour and the U.S.

This dynamic has led to increasing concerns about regional stability and the potential for military escalation.

