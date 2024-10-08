Javid Zeynalli's Book Presented To Readers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Javid Zeynalli's book "Those Bright Days" has been presented as
part of the 10th Baku International Book Fair,
Azernews reports.
The event was attended by prominent writers, literary scholars,
journalists, and book lovers.
In his speech, the editor of "Those Bright Days", Mübariz Örən,
touched upon Javid Zeynalli's creativity.
He underlined that the book highlights the author's personal
impressions, his unique perspective on events, and the role of
literature in human life.
The participants of the event highly appreciated Javid
Zeynalli's works, emphasizing that his creativity has made
significant contributions to the development of contemporary
literature.
They discussed the profound meanings in Zeynalli's works and
acknowledged the spiritual richness they provide to readers.
It was emphasized that "Those Bright Days" reflects the author's
individual worldview and serves as a valuable literary example for
a wide readership. Additionally, the deep psychological analysis in
the writer's works was particularly highlighted.
The event participants stressed that the book urges readers to
think and sheds light on the internal content of each event. The
author's unique approach to events and his emotional depiction
enhance the book's impact.
Other speakers at the presentation also shared their thoughts on
Cavid Zeynallı's other works.
At the end, Cavid Zeynallı answered questions from readers and
signed his books.
Javid Zeynalli was born in 1986 in the city of Jalilabad. He
completed his bachelor's and master's studies at Baku State
University and pursued doctoral education at the Azerbaijan
University of Languages.
In 2010, he received the "Best Young Writer of the Year Award"
from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
He is a member of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers and the Union
of Theatre Workers, and is a presidential scholarship holder. He is
the author of the books "Those Waiting for the Sun," "Leyla," and
"Shukriyyə."
A collection of his stories has been published in Turkiye. His
works have been translated into Russian, English, German, and
Georgian.
He translated the novels "The Executioner's Grave" by
contemporary Turkish writer Əsli E. Perker and "Prayers Are
Thieves" by Tuna Kirəmitçi into Azerbaijani. He was awarded
TURKSOY's "Ahmad Javad-130" medal.
