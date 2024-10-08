Captain Kane Given All Clear For Nations League But Injured Trio Out Of England Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Oct 8 (IANS) England captain Harry Kane has been passed fit to remain with England squad Nations League games in October but the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo will miss England's October internationals with injuries. London, Oct 8 (IANS) England captain Harry Kane has been passed fit to remain with England squad Nations League games in October but the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo will miss England's October internationals with injuries.

Kane was forced off the pitch when he clashed with an Eintracht Frankfurt player and collapsed to the ground grimacing in pain in Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw in their latest Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.

"The examination by the England football team medical staff has shown that Harry Kane does not have a structural injury. The FC Bayern striker, who was substituted in the Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening, will therefore remain with the England squad for the upcoming internationals," FC Bayern Munich said.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White, who made his England debut last month, was injured while having a shot blocked in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Aston Villa defender Konsa suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester United.

United midfielder Mainoo was replaced in the closing stages of that match.

"The trio all sustained injuries for their respective clubs over the weekend and have been ruled out of the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland," England FA said in a statement.

England will host Greece at Wembley on October 10 before travelling to Helsinki to face Finland on October 13 for their Nations League fixture.