Pakistan Rejects Taliban's Remarks, Calls For Focus On Afghanistan's Internal Issues

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The spokesperson for Pakistan's of Foreign Affairs stated in response to remarks made by the Taliban's foreign ministry spokesperson, calling them“unnecessary” and irrelevant to Pakistan's internal affairs.

On Sunday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating that“tensions between the and opposition supporters in Pakistan have reached alarming levels and could affect the entire region.”

Balkhi urged the Pakistani government to address the legitimate demands of its people through dialogue and negotiation.

In a statement on Monday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected these remarks, labeling them as“unacceptable interference and regrettable meddling” in the country's internal matters.

The Pakistani foreign office further added,“Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the Taliban government should focus on resolving its internal issues, prioritize inclusivity, and meet the needs of its own people, including women's right to education, rather than restricting their rights with misleading interpretations of religion.”

Pakistan's foreign ministry also called on the Taliban“to honor the commitments they made to the international community and ensure that terrorist groups threatening peace and security in neighboring countries are not allowed to operate.”

Pakistan emphasized that the Taliban must prevent Afghanistan from becoming a global hub of terrorism once again.

Recently, political tensions in Pakistan have escalated. Last week, the Pakistani government blocked roads leading to Islamabad in response to protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains imprisoned.

Pakistan's strong reaction underscores its stance against any external interference, particularly from the Taliban, while emphasizing the need for Afghanistan to address its internal issues and prevent terrorism. As political unrest continues to escalate in Pakistan, regional stability remains at risk, calling for careful diplomatic maneuvering to maintain peace.

