(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 October 2024: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the international symposium "Appreciating Teachers: Towards a New Social Contract for Education", organized yesterday by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in celebration of World Teachers' Day.

The symposium featured participation from notable figures, including HE. Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al-Asmi, Director-General of the Bureau, HE. Dr. Abdulrahman Almedaries, Director General of the UNESCO Regional Centre of Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE) in Saudi Arabia, and HE. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, Deputy Director-General of the National Institute for Educational Professional Development. Participants showcased experiences and practices in the education sector, especially programs aimed at preparing and developing teachers. In the discussion sessions, teachers shared recommendations on how to advance the teaching profession and redefine teachers' roles and responsibilities in response to rapid changes. They also emphasized the importance of selecting teachers based on rigorous educational and pedagogical standards, ensuring that their aspirations align with educational goals, and preparing future teachers holistically rather than relying solely on academic credentials.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, expressed his pleasure in participating in this important symposium. He highlighted that the event honors the role of teachers in building generations equipped with knowledge, contributing to the development of their countries and serving their communities across various fields. He emphasized that the Foundation's participation aligns with the invitation from the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and reflects its leading role in supporting and advancing the education sector to keep pace with technological and digital developments and best practices in the field. Dr. Al-Suwaidi added that the Foundation appreciates the Bureau's initiatives aimed at unifying efforts to improve education quality and support teachers in fulfilling their noble mission of nurturing future generations.

In his address, Dr. Al-Suwaidi spoke about the importance of ensuring that teachers' voices are heard and appropriately engaged with by the community. He referenced the teachers' file he presented at the UN World Leaders Summit in New York, as a member of the UNESCO International Task Force on Teachers, affirming that this year’s theme, "Appreciating Teachers: Towards a New Social Contract for Education", aligns with the critical importance of acknowledging teachers' voices. Studies of global education systems have shown that when teachers are not heard, they tend to experience what is known as "intellectual lethargy", becoming passive receivers of instructions from authorities at the school or education system level. In contrast, societies that have mechanisms in place to listen to teachers' voices and suggestions witness educational progress that is in harmony with the pace of contemporary developments. The study concluded that teachers in such countries exhibit intellectual dynamism thanks to the trust they gain, noting the importance of encouraging similar practices in other communities and establishing systems for listening to teachers. This represents a key element in advancing the education sector and reinforcing the teacher’s role in serving the community and contributing to sustainable development.





