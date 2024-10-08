Canon U.S.A., Inc. Unveils The Upcoming Imageforce C7165 Device, Designed To Help Deliver Advanced Power To Modern Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing a hybrid model that is designed to handle the high-speed color print needs of an office environment, combined with advanced capabilities to bring light production applications in-house

Melville, NY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming release of the imageFORCE C7165 device, a new multifunction printer (MFP) designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking a reliable office solution that can also support their light production applications, without sacrificing space or quality. Featuring innovative technology, the imageFORCE C7165 device offers high-resolution output, versatile paper handling, and adaptive security features, making it a valuable solution for high volume environments looking to produce brochures, posters, flyers, and business communication materials in-house.

The imageFORCE C7165 device, is designed to deliver consistent, high-precision results at print speeds of up to 65 pages per minute in both black-and-white and color (Letter).* Its compact footprint can make it a great fit for small and medium-sized businesses looking to produce short runs of professional-quality materials in-house, helping reduce the reliance on external print vendors and enhancing overall efficiency.

Built with newly developed technology, D2 Exposure, the imageFORCE C7165 device is designed to deliver excellent high-definition image quality with print resolutions up to 4800 x 2400 dpi. D2 Exposure uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) as the light source, combined with Silicon Wafer technology, to help elevate print quality beyond traditional laser technology that is generally used in standard office document production. Compared to traditional laser technology, a shorter light path contributes to less interference, which helps provide high-definition quality, fine lines, and accurate color registration. This technology helps enhance the overall print output and allows for new creative possibilities, enabling businesses to produce a wider variety of applications in-house.

The imageFORCE C7165 model supports a wide variety of media including long sheets up to 51.2 inches with the optional Long Sheet Feeder attachment which is currently scheduled to be available later this year. It is the first enterprise model from Canon that supports printing on synthetic (water resistant) media through the multipurpose tray. Synthetic media is often used for applications such as restaurant menus, outdoor signage, maps, labeling, and other materials. It also supports continuous printing of coated paper. This is due to the Air Assist feature of the multipurpose tray which uses two fans to help limit the paper from adhering together during the feeding process. The Multipurpose Tray also has a Media Sensor that can identify the media type and automatically adjust the fixing temperature and paper transport speed to help produce high-quality output results. This limits the need to manually enter the paper size and paper type when loading paper.

In a continued effort to support the security needs of modern businesses, the imageFORCE C7165 device introduces new Security Environment Estimation technology, which uses an estimation algorithm developed using Machine Learning to analyze the environment, identify the environment type, and recommend security settings based on your environment type. This feature helps enable companies to efficiently implement security settings.**

Designed with sustainability efforts in mind, 30% of the resin material*** used in the imageFORCE C7165 model is made with recycled plastic material – increased from 2% on the conventional Canon office MFP. Plus, Canon has reduced its use of plastic materials by switching from conventional foam packaging to interior cardboard packaging materials for the main unit – a material that is widely recyclable.

“In today's dynamic business environment, companies must leverage the latest technologies to stay competitive, improve efficiency, and create better work experiences for their employees,” said Shinichi“Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, marketing strategy unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“With advanced capabilities like impressively high amazing print resolution and features that leverage algorithms developed by Machine Learning, the upcoming imageFORCE C7165 MFP is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses today, offering opportunities for both cost savings and increased productivity.”

Availability

The new imageFORCE C7165 device is the first product to be rolled out from the imageFORCE line-up, with more devices planned in the future. The imageFORCE C7165 device is currently projected to begin shipping in early November 2024.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A. Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

* Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as on the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper.

**Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its security features or recommendations will prevent security issues. Customers should perform their own due diligence and consult with their security expert to determine what security features to implement for their organization. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

***Resin materials are inclusive of device covers, cassettes, parts of the user interface and other plastic parts.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

