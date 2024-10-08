Cincinnati Children's Again Named Among Best Pediatric Hospitals In U.S. News & World Report Rankings

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's has once again been named to U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll for the 2024-25 rankings. The Honor Roll is comprised of the top 10 hospitals in the nation out of 108 considered.

This year, Cincinnati Children's ranked No. 1 in three specialties and placed in the top 10 for all 10 ranked specialties, making it the only health system in the 13-state Midwest region-and one of just two nationwide-to achieve this distinction.

U.S. News Specialties Badge

In a significant change, Honor Roll hospitals are no longer ranked in a specific order, a shift that began with adult hospitals in 2023 and now applies to children's hospitals.

Additionally, Pediatric & Adolescent Behavioral Health has been added to the rankings for the first time in more than 15 years. The initial list includes the top 50 hospitals, without a specific order, with Cincinnati Children's among those recognized.

"To be named one of the best pediatric hospitals in the nation for more than 15 years is a distinct honor that each and every one of our team members should celebrate," says Steve Davis, MD, MMM, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's. "Their relentless commitment to our patients and families has made Cincinnati Children's a national leader where the sickest kids around the world can come for the best possible outcomes. I'm so proud to walk the halls of our health system and see researchers, caregivers and support staff collaborating with a 'how might we?' mindset to providing the highest quality care and researching the latest breakthroughs in medicine. These rankings are a reminder for us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible so that all kids can live their healthiest lives."

Hospitals were ranked based on key clinical data that includes measures such as patient outcomes, resources devoted directly to patient care, and patient safety. The goal of these rankings is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complex medical issues.

Cincinnati Children's Specialty Rankings:

