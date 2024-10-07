Ksrelief Delegation Visits Zaatari Camp To Mark Fourth Year Of Support To WFP's Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) accompanied a delegation from the Jordan branch of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on a visit to the Zaatari refugee camp.

The visit followed a recent contribution of $12.8 million from Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to mark the fourth consecutive year of support for WFP's refugee response, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Director of KSrelief branch in Jordan Naif bin Saleh Shammari stressed that the centre places great importance on helping Syrian refugees cover their food needs amid the difficult circumstances they are facing.

The implementation of this project, now in its fourth phase, is a response to these needs and aims to ease their financial burdens, the statement said.

“We are grateful for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's latest contribution signed in July, and the longstanding partnership with KSrelief,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan.

“This critical funding has sustained much-needed support to Syrian refugees in camps,” Mendes added.

WFP is currently providing monthly cash assistance for 310,000 refugees living in camps and host communities across Jordan.

Funding shortfalls forced WFP in July 2023 to reduce the value of this assistance by one-third.

In July this year, WFP also had to suspend assistance for 100,000 eligible refugees in host communities to prioritise support for the most vulnerable.

WFP continues to work with its partners to secure additional funding and ensure vital support reaches vulnerable refugees in Jordan, according to the statement.