Someone Asked If I Had Any Karma Stories For October 7Th
Date
10/7/2024 11:12:29 PM
I can only think of one, offhand. Abdullahi Abdisalam Borleh, was a suicide bomber who hid explosives in his laptop and boarded a Daallo airlines flight from Somalia in 2016. He entered as someone who had difficulty walking and claimed that his trip was for health reasons. Twenty minutes after takeoff from Mogadishu, Somalia, at an altitude of 14,000 feet, an explosion occurred inside the plane. There were 74 passengers and 7 crew members on board. The explosion created a hole in the side. His intention was to kill everyone on the plane, but fate wanted him to be the only one to die, in fact he was sucked into the hole created by the explosion of the device. The plane managed to land, carrying all passengers safely. It doesn't matter what God you believe in, what matters is that Karma works well.
