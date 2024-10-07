King Sends Cable Of Well Wishes To Saudi Monarch
10/7/2024 11:04:05 PM
Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) his majesty
King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing him a full and speedy recovery.
