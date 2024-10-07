Scientists Discovered Huge Asteroid Crater At Bottom Of Atlantic Ocean
By Alimat Aliyeva
An international team of scientists from the UK, USA and Germany
has obtained 3D images of an asteroid crater located at the bottom
of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa,
It was noted that the crater with a diameter of about nine
kilometers is the result of the fall of a large meteorite about 66
million years ago.
Scientists said that the diameter of the meteorite was about
450-500 meters. He fell to the Ground at a slight angle at a speed
of 72 thousand kilometers per hour.
According to experts, the new data allowed us to recreate the
picture of the first minutes after the asteroid hit.
The energy of the explosion melted the rocks and created a
debris field with an area of thousands of square kilometers. This
cataclysm also caused an 800-meter tsunami that crossed the
Atlantic Ocean.
The researchers noted that the crater formed at about the same
time as the 180-kilometer-long Chicxulub crater off the coast of
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Chikhulub was formed after a
10-kilometer meteorite collided with the Earth, which led to the
extinction of dinosaurs and most forms of life on Earth.
Before that, scientists had discovered the reason for the
formation of craters in the eternal glacier on Yamal.
