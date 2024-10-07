US, Egypt Stress Need Of Full Implementation Of UNSC Resolution 1701

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister spoke about the need for Lebanese leaders to urgently address the country's presidential vacancy, according to a statement attributable to the State Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

They also discussed the United States' recent commitment of nearly USD 157 million in humanitarian assistance for Lebanon.

The Secretary noted the United States ongoing support to Lebanese state institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Secretary reiterated the need for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to enables civilians in both Israel and Lebanon to return to their homes with safety and security.

The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt's continued and vital efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of hostages and for the important role Egypt continues to play to resolve the conflict in Sudan.

They followed up on their discussion from the US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue last month on human rights improvements Egypt can implement.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed Egypt's water security needs and the importance of the Nile to the Egyptian people. (end)

amm









MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108755225