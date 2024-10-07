INGALLS SHIPBUILDING HOSTS PROJECT MFG STUDENT MARITIME WELDING COMPETITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Place- Devin Chanthivong - Alma Bryant High School

Todd Hawkins talking to students before the competition

Student Welding Pascagoula 2024

Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition Results from Pascagoula, MS Event

- Devin Chanthivong - Alma Bryant High SchoolPASCAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the 5th of October 2024, the Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi hosted a Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition, bringing together local students from Moss Point High School, Alma Bryant High School, and Pascagoula High School to showcase their welding skills and compete for prizes. The competition was designed to test the contestants' welding proficiency requiring them to follow precise instructions to complete a project while demonstrating their knowledge of welding techniques, safety procedures, and equipment handling.A panel of expert welders and industry professionals assessed the students' work, evaluating the quality of their welds, the precision of their measurements, and their adherence to safety protocols. Furthermore, the judges evaluated the contestants based on their ability to troubleshoot and solve problems related to welding.Upon the competition's conclusion, all participants were awarded contingent employment offers from Ingalls. In an unexpected twist, during the award ceremony, it was announced that there was a 2-way tie for third place. The winners were announced based on their performance throughout the competition and the first, second, and third-place winners received prizes including a brand-new welding hood and a box of tools from Linde Gas! Alongside that, the first and second-place winners were invited to participate in Project MFG's National Maritime Championship in the Spring.First Place- Devin Chanthivong - Alma Bryant High SchoolSecond Place– Coltin Straub – Alma BryantThird Place– Dillion Cole – Pascagoula High School & Jonah Bell – Moss Point High School“I was expecting a struggle,” said Chanthivong.“I had fun though. I was expecting to be more stressed. I did not expect to win.”The Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition provided an ideal platform for students to showcase their passion, dedication, and welding talents. The competition also provided an opportunity for industry professionals to identify and connect with the next generation of welding talent, judging participants on their welding skills, safety procedures, and overall performance.The competition not only showcased the participants' skills but also highlighted the significance of vocational education in meeting the demands of the modern workforce. As industries evolve, events like these play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the manufacturing industry.ABOUT INGALLS SHIPBUILDING: Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi is a major employer and shipbuilder that has been building and maintaining ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard for over 85 years. Ingalls builds amphibious ships, destroyers, and cutters. They are the sole builder of the Navy San Antonio class amphibious assault ships and Legend class National Security Cutters for the Coast Guard.ABOUT PROJECT MFG: Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector, and government to expand the U.S. industrial base workforce.For more information about the Project MFG Maritime Welding competition and future events,please visit projectmfg or contact ...

Amy Moyer

Project MFG

+1 913-634-5404

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.