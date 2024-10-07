(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global N95 Respirators Market size is estimated to grow by USD 390.9 million from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of personal safety

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing advances in N95 respirators. However,

rising availability of counterfeit products poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., E Spin NanoTech Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Makrite, Moldex Metric, Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, Salus Products, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., The Gerson Co., and VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global N95 Respirators Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Respirators without exhalation valve and Respirators with exhalation valve), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3M Co., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., E Spin NanoTech Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Makrite, Moldex Metric, Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, Salus Products, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., The Gerson Co., and VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

N95 respirator vendors are dedicated to enhancing their product offerings by investing in research and development, focusing on advanced particle filtration technologies, and ensuring certifications for various industries. For instance, Cambridge Mask utilizes military-grade filtration technology and 100% pure activated carbon cloth. Anselle's Gammex series employs Hybrid Technology and Breathable Face Seal technology. 3M incorporates advanced electrostatically charged microfiber filter media. Cardinal Health and Honeywell International prioritize user comfort with convenient designs and certifications such as NIOSH, US FDA, Health Canada, and CE. Vendors' commitment to technological improvements is anticipated to boost the reliability and performance of N95 respirators, driving sales in the global N95 respirators market.



The N95 respirator market is experiencing significant growth due to the ongoing trends of infectious biological diseases and stringent mask regulations. The emergence of the Omicron strain and lockdowns have increased the demand for respirators in various sectors, including oil & gas and petrochemical industries. Global and regional players are focusing on meeting the product demand by adhering to respiratory safety standards. The exhalation valve segment is a consumer-centric product, offering benefits such as re-usability, longer shelf-life, and ease of use. Key market players are investing in raw materials and manufacturing processes like Battell's process to ensure the availability of high-quality respirators. Health ministries and governments are emphasizing workplace safety, leading to increased adoption in manufacturing industries. The market is witnessing distribution channels expansion through drug shops, hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms. Discounts and bulk buying options are also driving sales. Airborne contaminants from industrial operations and air pollution are other factors fueling the market growth. The non-surgical segment is expected to dominate due to its affordability and wide applicability. The market faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, exhalation resistance, and environmental waste management. Rare earth minerals used in respirator production are also a concern due to their limited availability.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The counterfeit issue in the N95 respirators market is a significant challenge for vendors worldwide. The increasing demand for essential healthcare supplies like masks and respirators has led to counterfeit products. For instance, 3M, a leading manufacturer, has issued warnings about counterfeit N95 respirators due to numerous reports and complaints. These counterfeit respirators pose a risk to healthcare professionals and patients as they are made with low-quality fibers and components, increasing the likelihood of infection transmission. This situation negatively impacts a company's reputation and opens the door to legal action. Furthermore, the absence of stringent anti-counterfeit legislation in countries such as China, India, and Thailand worsens the situation for vendors. Additionally, the lack of oversight in local supply chains results in tampering and repackaging, leading to additional costs for vendors to combat grey market activities. These added expenses put pressure on the market growth of the global N95 respirators market during the forecast period. The N95 respirator market faces several challenges in meeting the surging demand for protective equipment against airborne particles, particularly in the context of airborne diseases like the novel Coronavirus. Key challenges include ensuring a proper face fit, managing exhalation resistance, and addressing drug shops, hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms as distribution channels. Manufacturers must navigate the use of rare earth minerals in production, as well as workplace safety regulations and industrial operations. Raw materials

sourcing and environmental waste are also critical considerations. The market consists of various segments, including non-surgical masks and the exhalation valve segment. Governments and key market players are collaborating to provide discounts and bulk buying options to consumers worldwide. However, challenges such as shelf-life, re-usability, and the emergence of new variants persist. Air pollution and the need for consumer-centric products further complicate the market landscape.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This n95 respirators market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Respirators without exhalation valve 1.2 Respirators with exhalation valve



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Asia

3.3 Europe 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Respirators without exhalation valve- N95 respirators without exhalation valves are preferred by healthcare practitioners due to their enhanced safety features. These respirators filter out small particulates more effectively, reducing the risk of air leakages. In surgical settings and during invasive procedures on contagious patients, their use is widespread. They are particularly beneficial during pandemic outbreaks when healthcare facilities may be compromised. N95 respirators without exhalation valves are less expensive than their counterparts, making them an affordable choice for healthcare workers. The absence of exhalation valves results in a lower per-unit price, which is approximately 150%-200% less than N95 respirators with exhalation valves. The rising number of pandemic outbreaks, such as H1N1 and COVID-19, increases healthcare workers' exposure to infected patients. According to the World Health Organization, healthcare workers account for about 14% of the total reported COVID-19 cases globally. To minimize infection risks, healthcare workers heavily rely on N95 respirators without exhalation valves. This reliance is expected to fuel the growth of the global N95 respirators market. Some notable brands offering N95 respirators without exhalation valves include Makrite's FIT N95 respirator, 3M's Surgical Mask 1860S, Honeywell's H801 N95 Particulate Respirator Mask, and Alpha Pro Tech's Critical Cover PFL N-95 Particulate Respirator.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The N95 respirator market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing threat of infectious biological diseases and stringent mask regulations. The emergence of new strains like Omicron has further boosted the demand for these respirators. The lockdowns and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have affected the production and distribution of N95 respirators. N95 respirators are essential in various sectors, including oil & gas and the petrochemical industry, where workers are exposed to airborne contaminants. The global players and regional players in the market are focusing on producing respirators that meet respiratory safety standards. Exhalation valves, face fit, and filtration efficiency are critical factors in the selection of N95 respirators. Health ministries, drug shops, hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms are significant buyers of N95 respirators. Manufacturing industries prioritize workplace safety and use N95 respirators to protect their workers from airborne particle matter and exhalation resistance. The production of N95 respirators requires raw materials such as rare earth minerals, which can be a challenge due to their limited availability and high prices. The market is expected to continue growing as the importance of respiratory protective devices becomes increasingly recognized in the prevention of airborne diseases.

Market Research Overview

The N95 respirator market has experienced significant growth due to the increased threat of infectious biological diseases, including the novel Coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new variants such as Omicron. Stringent mask regulations have been implemented worldwide, leading to a high demand for respirators that meet respiratory safety standards. The oil & gas sector and petrochemical industry are major consumers of respirators due to airborne contaminants. The global players dominate the market, but regional players are also making a mark with consumer-centric products. Product demand is driven by various sectors, including manufacturing industries, healthcare facilities, and distribution channels, including drug shops, hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms. Exhalation valves, face fit, and airborne particle matter are critical factors influencing consumer choice. The non-surgical segment is gaining popularity due to its re-usability, longer shelf-life, and affordability. Governments and key players are focusing on industrial operations, distribution channels, online platforms, discounts, and bulk buying options to ensure workplace safety. Rare earth minerals and raw materials are essential for the production of N95 respirator masks. Air pollution and other airborne diseases are also driving demand for respiratory protective devices. The Exhalation valve segment is expected to dominate the market due to its advantages in reducing exhalation resistance and improving comfort. The Battell's process is a critical technology used in the production of N95 respirators. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing awareness of the importance of personal protective equipment in protecting against harmful airborne particles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Respirators Without Exhalation Valve

Respirators With Exhalation Valve

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Asia



Europe Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED