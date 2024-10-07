MY PR Appoints Former H&K Italy CEO Sergio Pisano As Partner

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MILAN - Italian corporate communications and reputation advisory firm MY PR has appointed its first partner, hiring former Hill & Knowlton Italy CEO Sergio Pisano to join the senior leadership team.



Pisano (pictured, left) will work alongside the two founding partners – CEO Giorgio Cattaneo (centre) and COO Stefania Mercuri (right) – on the next phase of growth for MY PR.



Before joining H&K as CEO of its Italian operations in 2021, Pisano was general manager and CEO of iCorporate, taking the company from start-up in 2014 to an established business. He also served as general manager of Publicis Consultants Italia from 2010 to 2013 and oversaw the corporate and financial division of Mavellia MS&L (now MSL).



The 22-strong agency has doubled its fee income in the past three years and is about to embark on its 2025-2028 strategic plan, which includes developing the firm's offer and team and looking at new opportunities and operations in Italy and internationally. MY PR already operates internationally as an Italian hub within independent networks such as GlobalCom PR, which covers more than 70 countries.



Cattaneo said:“We chose Sergio as our new partner because we share the ambition of being able to innovate the offer and business model of consulting companies in the PR sector.



“Our entrepreneurial journey started 25 years ago and has developed mainly in two practices, corporate & finance and brand & innovation. The next chapter will be made up of new platforms and consultancy services as well as operational activities useful to the communication and marketing departments and C-levels of our customers and the market.”



He added:“Fresh approaches and new communities for content creation and talent communication management, a revamped strategic advisory platform, and the development of new skills in broadcasting and analyst journalism are some of the topics that we will address together with Sergio and those who will join this journey”.

