RX Japan Highlights Global Showcase Of Artistry And Craftsmanship At International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn 2024

Yokohama, Japan – The stage is set for International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN 2024), taking place from October 23rd to 25th at Pacifico Yokohama. Organised by RX Japan, the event will serve as an exceptional display of artistry and craftsmanship, featuring exhibitors from around the globe. With participation from over 390 exhibitors in its previous edition and an attendance of 12,347 visitors, IJT AUTUMN 2024 aims to surpass these numbers and reinforce Japan's position as the world's third-largest jewellery market.



Global Presence: Showcasing Asian Mastery



Asia remains a crucial region in the jewellery industry, and IJT AUTUMN 2024 proudly presents a strong lineup of exhibitors from the region. Among the distinguished brands is Sharon Yuen Jewelry Design from Hong Kong, renowned for its contemporary pieces blending East and West. Suzuki Kougei Co.,LTD. from Japan will display intricate traditional Japanese craftsmanship, while Shanghai Zhenpei Trading Co.,Ltd. from China offers bold designs rooted in ancient Chinese art.



From Southeast Asia, PT Love Jewelry from Indonesia and AMERICAN-THAI TRADING from Thailand bring innovative styles that bridge cultural heritage with modern trends. Meanwhile, KOREA GOLD MARKET GROUP CO., LTD. from South Korea, a name synonymous with gold jewellery, will showcase its luxury creations that have captivated the global market.



Europe's Refined Craftsmanship



Europe's jewellery artistry will also shine at IJT AUTUMN 2024, with exhibitors like EvaStone from Poland, known for their bold and avant-garde pieces featuring amber and silver, and MIMOZZA TAKI MUCEVHERAT HALI IC VE DIS TIC. LTD. STI. from Turkey, a celebrated name in intricate and ornamental gold jewellery. European exhibitors will showcase a blend of classical and contemporary styles, proving that the region continues to lead in both tradition and innovation.



Japan's Leading Role in the Global Jewellery Market



Japan remains a key player in the international jewellery market, ranked as the third-largest market worldwide after China and the United States. As the host country, Japan's jewellery industry continues to be a major contributor to the global economy, and IJT AUTUMN 2024 serves as a vital meeting point for the world's jewellery professionals.



An Unrivalled Hub for Global Buyers



IJT AUTUMN 2024 is part of a trio of IJT events that collectively draw 58,000 buyers from major retailers, wholesalers, and designers annually. These events are highly regarded across the globe, with over 20% of buyers travelling from outside Japan to source new products and build valuable business connections. This international turnout highlights the importance of Japan as a hub for the jewellery trade in Asia and beyond.



With over 1,500 companies exhibiting across all IJT events each year, these shows have become essential for both local and international brands. An impressive 86% of exhibitors report satisfaction with their participation, leading to high rebooking rates. The event's ability to cover Japan's full market and all buying seasons cements IJT's reputation as a must-attend platform for anyone in the jewellery trade.



Join IJT AUTUMN 2024



Visitor registration is now open. Be a part of this global showcase and don't miss the opportunity to discover the best of global jewellery at IJT Autumn 2024.



