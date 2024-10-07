Bhowanipur 75 Palli Unveils Stunning Durga Puja Pandal For Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 7th October, 2024: Bhowanipur 75 Palli a renowned Durga Puja committee in South Kolkata, has officially inaugurated its magnificent pandal for this year's Diamond Jubilee celebration. The pandal, designed by renowned artist Shivshankar Das, is a breathtaking masterpiece that captures the essence of the theme, "Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy".



The rustic aesthetic of the pandal, constructed using eco-friendly materials, is a testament to the committee's commitment to sustainability. The intricate details and craftsmanship of the pandal are sure to awe visitors and leave a lasting impression. The centerpiece of the pandal is the beautifully crafted idol of Goddess Durga, designed by world-renowned artist Sanatan Dinda. The idol's intricate details and vibrant colors bring the theme to life. In the words of poet Jibanananda Das, "Yet my heart is with you," resonating with the sentiments of Kolkata's residents, who find comfort and identity in their vibrant city.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Subir Das, Club Secretary said,“ Today marks not just a celebration of our Diamond Jubilee, but a reaffirmation of our love for Kolkata and its rich cultural tapestry. The theme 'Tobuo Tomar Kache Aamar Hridoy' embodies our heartfelt connection to the city, reminding us of the vibrant community we are part of. As we move forward, we remain committed to blending tradition with innovation and giving back to the community that has nurtured us for 60 years.”



He added,“Come, let's explore our beautiful city of joy by walking through its lanes and bylanes to discover another Kolkata within our very own. Let's savor its deep-rooted culture, heritage, food, architectural wonders.” ‎



In addition to the grand celebrations, Bhowanipur 75 Palli is committed to social responsibility. A portion of the donations collected during Durga Puja is dedicated to various social initiatives throughout the year. These efforts include complimentary health check-ups, awareness programs on socio-economic issues, and blood, body, and eye donation camps. The committee also distributes clothing to the underprivileged and educational kits to children in need, reinforcing its dedication to community welfare.

