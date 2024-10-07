Tiruppur Exporters Push For PLI Phase 2, Seek Govt Backing On Key Initiatives

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruppur, Oct 7 (KNN) Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah, along with Joint Secretary Rajeev Saxena, met with officials of the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday to discuss critical issues faced by the industry.

The Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) recently submitted a memorandum requesting support for several key initiatives. These include the introduction of a second phase of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the establishment of an Indian Institute of (IIT) in Tiruppur.

Additionally, TEA sought an extension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and called for the expansion of the Coimbatore Metro Rail to reach Tiruppur.

During the meeting, TEA showcased its sustainable practices through a video presentation, highlighting initiatives like Zero Liquid Discharge, green energy generation, and contributions to education, healthcare, and recycling.

TEA President K. M. Subramanian reported a 13 per cent growth in ready-made garment exports in August and a 17.5 per cent rise in knitwear exports for July 2024.

He emphasised that, under the vision of Honorary Chairman A. Sakthivel, Tiruppur aims to reach a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, building on its current export level of Rs 35,000 crore and domestic business of Rs 30,000 crore.

The association also sought the Textile Ministry's support in branding Tiruppur as“Green Tiruppur” and assistance in establishing a Tiruppur Knitwear Pavilion for the Bharat Tex 2025 event.

Ministry representative Ms. Shah commended Tiruppur's sustainability efforts and assured the association that the Ministry is mindful of industry challenges, including those related to the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS).

She noted that a special outreach program scheduled for October 25 will address these concerns.

The session additionally discussed strategies to bolster the production of garments made from man-made fibres in Tiruppur to enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

