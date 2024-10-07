University Of North Texas Hospitality Students Participated In A Las Vegas Study Tour With Underwriting From Sands Cares

(MENAFN- 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

In early June, 16 hospitality students from the University of North Texas, College of Merchandising, Hospitality and visited Las Vegas for an intensive study tour to learn about the hospitality industry. The UNT Las Vegas Study Tour was underwritten by the Sands Cares global community engagement program as part of the company's focus on workforce development in the hospitality industry.

First stop of the UNT Las Vegas Study Tour was at Sands' corporate headquarters to hear from company executives, including UNT alum, executive vice president and CFO Randy Hyzak. The Sands team provided insights into the variety of career tracks in the industry, including presentations by Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer; Christian Livingston, corporate accounting manager; Georgina Moreno, director of procurement; Uzoma Ehiemere, director of development contract administration for the procurement team; and Grace Chen, manager of talent acquisition/corporate human resources.

Students said they valued the deep introduction into the wide array of career paths in the hospitality industry.

“I think we started off really strong with our day at Sands, and then ending our week at The Venetian,” Tatum Sherer, a UNT senior studying event design and experience management, said.“I appreciate that both of these experiences showed us really interesting jobs that I don't think any of us would have had the opportunity to be exposed to in the industry.”

Other students shared their perceptions from the career overview session at Sands.

“What I learned from the Sands executives is that you need to make sure you're always networking and building relationships, branching out and trying new things,” said Cal Birmingham, a UNT senior who is also studying event design and experience management.

Ana Garza added,“My main takeaway from what we heard from the Sands executives is that you need to be ready for anything.”

The study tour also included visits to and tours of integrated resorts and hospitality venues, such as Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and ARIA, where students received additional on-site learning opportunities. Hospitality industry professionals spoke to students about on-property career tracks such as hotel operations, casino operations, marketing and customer loyalty.

The UNT group also visited the Konami Gaming Lab at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to see its state-of-the-art casino simulation and casino surveillance room. Students completed their week with a tour of The Venetian Resort, where they met with departments including human resources, security, sustainability, food and beverage, conventions and casino operations.

“Thanks to the support from Sands, our students had a truly unique and invaluable experience in Las Vegas,” Kim H. Williams, Ph.D., chair and professor at UNT's College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism, said.“They received an insiders' view of one of the world's premier hospitality centers, greatly enhancing their education as they prepare to begin their careers. The Sands executives who addressed our students were generous with their advice and showcased the breadth and depth of opportunities this industry offers.”

Supporting the UNT Las Vegas Study Tour is one of Sands' many workforce development initiatives to advance hospitality education and build strength in the industry. Other efforts include the Sands Hospitality Immersion Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the $1 million Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program in Singapore.

To learn more about Sands' workforce development efforts in the hospitality industry, read the company's latest ESG report:

