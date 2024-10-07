Aqueous Vets® Introduces Ecocarbtm Sustainable Carbon Water Filtration Medias

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Mirka Wilderer, president and CEO of AqueoUS VetsREDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AqueoUS Vets ® (AV®), the pure-play leader for the removal of PFAS and contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), today introduced its EcoCarb sustainable carbon water filtration at the Water Environment Federation's Technical and (WEFTEC), the largest annual water quality exhibition in North America.EcoCarb media is produced from byproducts of other manufacturing processes, so there's no traditional mining and minimal processing involved, which provides a lower overall carbon footprint. EcoCarb is friendly to the environment and offers equivalent performance, eliminating contaminants from drinking water. Each EcoCarb Media can be selected for the specific removal of contaminants based on water quality goals.●EcoCarb 1240BA – Produced from bituminous coal sourced from remediated coal refuse sites.●EcoCarb 1230C and 1240C – Produced from a renewable source, coconut shells, which remove CO2 from the atmosphere during the growing stage.●EcoCarb 1240LDX and 830LDX – A low-density sub-bituminous coal byproduct extracted during the manufacturing process of a pigment.“At AqueoUS Vets, we are meeting today's water challenges and treating tomorrow's emerging concerns,” said Dr. Mirka Wilderer, president and CEO of AqueoUS Vets.“We are proud to provide a domestically produced bituminous carbon that is environmentally friendly and has lived up to the gold standard in side-by-side comparisons with the competition.”For more information about AqueoUS Vets and its latest offerings, please visit or visit their booth at WEFTEC, #7453.About AqueoUS Vets ®AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV's turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueoUSVets.

