Grupo Bimbo Will Donate More Than 3 Million Slices Of Bread To Food Banks

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading bakery group, recently held the ninth edition of the Bimbo Global Race. The event was held globally in 3, 5 and 10 km formats and brought together more than 300 thousand runners, making it one of the largest charity races in the world. They participated in person and virtually, reaching the goal of donating more than 3 million slices of bread to food banks. The Bimbo Global Race is part of the company's commitment to the communities where it operates, helping those who need it most, in line with its purpose of "Nourishing a Better World."



Alberto Levy, VP of Global Marketing, said: "We are very grateful to the people who have registered for the physical race and the virtual format, donating their bit of flour so that together we can help feed those who need it most. For every runner who registers for the physical race, Grupo Bimbo will donate 20 slices of bread, and for every runner who registers for the virtual format, 2 slices will be donated. Through this joint effort, we will donate more than 3 million slices to food banks. We are excited and proud to be a global company that has brought together more than 300,000 runners to help Nourish A Better World.”

In the United States, runners had the opportunity to participate in a 5K or 10K race, virtually or in person in Los Angeles. The winners of the 10K race were:

Women category: Sarah Czuprynski, 00:35:10

Men category: Nicholas Spector, 00:31:42

The winners now have the opportunity to run next year in the host city, which will be announced soon. Under the slogan "The Good We Share", the Bimbo Global Race 2024 received the participation of runners from more than 80 countries.

During this year's race, the winners of the 2023 Bimbo Global Race traveled to the host city, Bogotá, Colombia, to try to conquer the finish line once again.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the world's largest leading bakery company and a major player in the snacks category. It has 227 plants and more than 1,500 points of sale strategically located in 35 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include mainstream bread, buns and rolls, sweet baked goods, cookies, creme-filled cakes, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, flatbreads, and salty snacks. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and 151,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through an ADR Level 1 program under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

