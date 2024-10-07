Medicus Healthcare Solutions Publishes New White Paper On The Growing OB/GYN Shortage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINDHAM, N.H., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading locum tenens agency Medicus Healthcare Solutions recently published a white paper titled, 'Insights into the Growing OB/GYN Shortage' .

This comprehensive white paper provides insights and data into the increasing shortage of OB/GYNs across the U.S., exploring the factors influencing the shortage and strategies for navigating it.

As the OB/GYN shortage intensifies earlier than anticipated, millions of women, particularly in rural and underserved areas, are already facing reduced access to essential maternity care.

Steve Gable, Vice President of Sales

at Medicus, shared, "This white paper provides healthcare leaders with in-depth and valuable insights into the growing shortage of OB/GYN providers. At Medicus, we consistently hear from healthcare leaders about the significant impact these shortages have on their facilities and communities. That's why we are committed not only to delivering strategic interim staffing solutions but also to equipping healthcare leaders with the data, insights, and tools necessary to effectively navigate and address their clinical staffing challenges."

Key Insights Include:



Geographical Disparities: Nearly 40% of U.S. counties lack adequate access to an OB/GYN or certified nurse midwife, particularly within rural areas.

Maternity Service Closures: Over the past decade, more than 200 hospitals across the U.S. have been forced to close their delivery services.

Factors Influencing the Shortage: Increased burnout rates and an aging workforce are among the factors contributing to the OB/GYN shortage. Strategies for Navigating the

OB/GYN Shortage: Implementing OB hospitalist models and utilizing strategic interim staffing solutions such as the Medicus Transition Program are a few strategies healthcare leaders can leverage to mitigate the impacts of the OB/GYN shortage.

For a comprehensive look into the growing OB/GYN shortage, view the complete Medicus white paper here .

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resources management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. With over 300 employees, Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to

About The Medicus Transition Program:

The

Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

