Experience Macao Limited Edition Campaign Invites Travelers To Explore Macao's Distinctive Allure

MACAO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The

Macao Office (MGTO)

is inviting travelers worldwide to participate in its ongoing "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign. The international promotional campaign encourages participants to engage in an easy-to-play quiz game. Participants can join the quiz game on the campaign website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition, and follow official Instagram account @visitmacao to get hints for the game.

It offers a chance to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes that highlight Macao's rich culture and vibrant attractions. Each of the prizes includes round-trip airfares and hotel accommodations. The campaign aims to present Macao as a must-visit destination, offering tailored travel itineraries and exciting promotions.

MGTO has partnered with six integrated resorts including Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts. This collaboration creates exclusive, customized travel routes with a diverse range of cultural experiences for visitors. Winners will have the opportunity to explore Macao's historic districts, where the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures comes to life. Participants can also indulge in Macao's distinctive cuisine and other unique cultural experiences that cover various aspects of daily life, offering an intimate glimpse into Macao's rich culture and vibrant way of life. By participating in the online quiz game, you stand a chance to win this exclusive Macao travel itinerary, which promises a deeper cultural immersion and a rich culinary journey beyond ordinary sightseeing.

Macao, a city rich in multicultural charm, has been seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She's been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and released a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay, inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city's iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao's dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fan. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao.

MGTO has launched an outdoor advertising campaign in New York's Times Square, featuring visuals from the music video, along with the Prize list and promotional materials.

As the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign approaches its final stage, MGTO encourages participants to engage with the campaign by visiting ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition and following @visitmacao on Instagram for hints. This is a unique opportunity to win unforgettable experiences in Macao and discover what makes this city a top destination for travelers.

About Macao

Macao is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, world-class entertainment, and diverse culinary scene. As a premier travel destination, Macao offers a unique blend of East and West, where ancient traditions meet modern attractions. Whether you're exploring its historic sites, enjoying its bustling nightlife, or savoring its renowned cuisine, Macao promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook:

SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office

