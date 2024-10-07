Oris Introduces The Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy White Star

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Elevating Retro Design with a Fresh New Look for the Winter Sports Season

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - xxth September 2024: Oris adds a new timepiece to its acclaimed Divers Sixty-Five collection, the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy“White Star”. Inspired by the bold colors of the original Cotton Candy series, this new timepiece features a striking combination of modern elegance and vintage charm. The model introduces a fresh and vibrant white dial, perfectly suited to embrace the approaching winter sports season.

At the heart of the White Star is Oris's signature 1960s-inspired retro sports watch design, celebrated for its craftsmanship and durability. The timepiece's 38.00mm case, bezel, crown, and articulated bracelet are crafted in robust bronze, paying homage to Oris's deep-rooted industrial heritage. The inclusion of bronze creates a unique patina over time, ensuring that no two watches will ever age alike, further enhancing its exclusivity.

The pure white dial is a joyful addition, offering a bright and clean contrast to the warm bronze tones. This lively new aesthetic brings a sense of energy, reflecting the playful yet refined character of the Cotton Candy series. The dial's luminous hands and hour markers guarantee clear readability, while the unidirectional rotating bronze bezel, with its raised minute scale, allows for precise timing-perfect for sports enthusiasts.

The watch is equipped with a domed sapphire crystal and powered by an automatic mechanical movement with date indication, showcasing Oris's commitment to both form and function. Designed for adventure, it is water-resistant to 100 meters, making it suitable for winter sports and diving alike.

The Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy“White Star” is more than a watch – it is a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and playful elegance, perfectly blending style with performance. This unique piece is set to captivate watch lovers and outdoor adventurers looking to make a statement this winter.

The new Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy“White Star” now available at selected Oris retailers worldwide.