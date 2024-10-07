In Kherson, 14 Apartment Buildings, 2 Kindergartens, School Were Damaged By Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, 14 apartment buildings, 2 kindergartens, 2 private houses, a school, and 3 cars were damaged by an air strike.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office .

“14 apartment buildings, 2 kindergartens, 2 private houses, a school, and 3 cars were damaged,” the report says.















































As of 2:30 p.m., the number of victims increased to 19 people. Among the injured are two young children - a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops conducted an air strike on Kherson . A pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war has been launched.

The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Kherson has increased to 19 - a 66-year-old man turned to doctors.