Hundreds Arrested In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Funding TTP And ISIS

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested hundreds of individuals involved in providing support to banned organizations, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS, across 15 districts of the province this year.

154 Cases Registered, 134 Made

According to the CTD, 154 cases have been registered so far, implicating a total of 350 suspects. Of these, 134 individuals have been arrested, while due to the inefficiencies of the criminal justice system, only six have been convicted.



Additionally, 25 linked to terror financing networks have been killed in the province during these operations.

Peshawar Records the Highest Number of Cases

The provincial capital, Peshawar, witnessed the highest number of terror financing cases, with 70 cases registered. These cases implicated 187 suspects, of which 70 have been arrested. Eight suspects were killed during the operations.

Khyber District: Second on the List

Khyber district recorded 57 cases of terror financing, with 93 individuals named. So far, 32 of these suspects have been arrested, while 14 have been killed during CTD operations.

Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, and Mohmand Also Targeted

In Dera Ismail Khan, five cases of terror financing were registered, implicating eight suspects. Six of these suspects have been killed, and two have been arrested. In Mardan district, four cases have been registered, with 15 suspects named, of whom eight have been arrested.

In the Mohmand district, three cases were registered, and nine individuals were named. Eight of these suspects have been arrested so far.

Arrests Across Other Districts

The districts of Upper and Lower Dir witnessed five cases of terror financing, with five suspects named. All five have been arrested. In Charsadda, two cases were registered, implicating three suspects, of whom two have been arrested. One case was registered in Bajaur, leading to the arrest of one individual.

In Hangu district, one case resulted in the naming of four suspects, two of whom have been arrested. Similarly, in Kohat, two cases led to 17 individuals being named. Other districts, including Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, and Tank, recorded four cases involving eight suspects, four of whom were killed, while the other four were arrested.

A Province-wide Crackdown

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, emphasized that the province is intensifying its efforts to eradicate terrorism and its financial networks. "Our actions, alongside security forces and law enforcement agencies, are aimed at eliminating terrorism and its supporters, not just in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but across the country," he said.

These operations are part of a broader security strategy to neutralize the terror financing networks that fuel extremism in the region, and the crackdown is expected to continue until all elements linked to such activities are brought to justice.