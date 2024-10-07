Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened the trading session with a modest increase of 0.51 percent, rising by 46.43 points to reach a value of 9,155.77. This positive start reflects the market's continued momentum following a strong performance at the end of the previous week. Investors appear optimistic as the maintains its upward trajectory, suggesting confidence in the market's stability.



The BIST 100 had closed on Friday with a notable gain of 2.37 percent, finishing at 9,109.34 points. This strong closing was backed by a robust daily trading volume of 78 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.29 billion. The increase in trading activity highlights investor interest and engagement in the Turkish stock market, which has shown resilience amid various economic challenges.



As of 10:45 AM local time (07:45 GMT), the exchange rates for the Turkish lira were reported at 34.2630 against the US dollar, 37.5760 against the euro, and 44.9315 against the British pound. These figures indicate a relatively stable exchange rate environment, which is crucial for both domestic and foreign investors in navigating their financial strategies.



In terms of commodities, the price of gold per ounce stood at USD2,649.35, reflecting ongoing demand for the precious metal amid fluctuating economic conditions. Additionally, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD78.60 per barrel, indicating stable prices in the energy sector. These commodity prices, coupled with the stock market's performance, contribute to the overall economic landscape in Türkiye, influencing investment decisions and market sentiment.

