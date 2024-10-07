Blue Mantis Promotes Security Leader Jay Martin To Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced that VP of Security Jay Martin has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Martin will continue to lead the firm's highly-regarded and fast-growing Security Practice, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jay Pasteris, Blue Mantis' former CISO and CIO.



As CISO, Martin is responsible for ensuring that the organization continues its Zero Trust journey and stays ahead of the evolving threat landscape. In the new role, Martin aims to increase the firm's security posture to ensure that all data and IT assets are protected from internal and external threats while supporting Blue Mantis and its clients' adherence to compliance and regulatory requirements.

"Jay Martin's contributions to the growth and deepening expertise of Blue Mantis' Security Practice and our overall business resilience have been both invaluable and inspiring,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis.“As VP of Security, Jay excelled in managing an expanded set of internal and external responsibilities, assuming the cybersecurity mantle from Jay Pasteris. Under their leadership, our cybersecurity team has been steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of security for our clients and internal operations."

With more than 20 years' Information Technology and Information Security experience, Martin brings a wealth of expertise to the CISO role. Martin joined Blue Mantis in 2021 and in April, was named VP of Security. In that role, Martin collaborated with Pasteris to extend Blue Mantis' hypergrowth in cybersecurity, while leading the assessment of market, customer and partner requirements and overseeing overall positioning and optimizing services delivery.

"I am honored to assume the CISO role at Blue Mantis and help build upon the strong foundation in place," said Martin. "I look forward to the opportunity to further strengthen our security posture and deliver the cybersecurity and risk management services that make it possible for our clients to thrive by securing their business processes."

Martin's career spans various IT disciplines, including network engineering, technical support, and operations management. Before joining Blue Mantis, he held leadership positions at InteQ Corporation and Hewlett-Packard – NetMetrix, where he successfully implemented IT Service Management (ITSM) practices and developed comprehensive security programs. Martin holds industry-recognized certifications, including CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), and actively participates in industry forums.

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,250 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit

