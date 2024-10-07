Ukrainian Hackers Behind Attack On Russian Central TV Channels - Source
Date
10/7/2024 9:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian hackers have "congratulated" Putin on his birthday by carrying out a large-scale attack on the All-Russia State Television and radio Broadcasting Company.
A well-informed source in Ukraine's law enforcement agencies told this to Ukrinform.
"The main propaganda TV channels stopped broadcasting online from the very morning: Russia 1, Russia 24, Russia Culture, RTR Planeta and more than 20 others. As far as we know, not only the online broadcasting of these TV channels does not work in the swamps, but also the television one," the source said.
He added that employees of the Russian company complain that "all information on the servers, even backup copies, has been destroyed, online broadcasting and internal services do not work, there is no internet and telephony."
The anonymous pro-Ukrainian hacker group Sudo rm-RF, which has repeatedly "attacked" the Russian Federation, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN07102024000193011044ID1108753169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.