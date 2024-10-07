Ukrainian Hackers Behind Attack On Russian Central TV Channels - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian hackers have "congratulated" on his birthday by carrying out a large-scale attack on the All-Russia State Television and Broadcasting Company.

A well-informed source in Ukraine's law enforcement agencies told this to Ukrinform.

"The main propaganda TV channels stopped broadcasting from the very morning: Russia 1, Russia 24, Russia Culture, RTR Planeta and more than 20 others. As far as we know, not only the online broadcasting of these TV channels does not work in the swamps, but also the television one," the source said.

He added that employees of the Russian company complain that "all information on the servers, even backup copies, has been destroyed, online broadcasting and internal services do not work, there is no internet and telephony."

The anonymous pro-Ukrainian hacker group Sudo rm-RF, which has repeatedly "attacked" the Russian Federation, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

