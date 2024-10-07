Craveworthy Brands Debuts New Co-Branded Location Featuring Wing It On! And Sigri Indian BBQ In Newark, New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Guests have the chance to enjoy the best of both worlds with distinct signage outside and separate menu boards inside, letting them savor a variety of dishes from both Wing It On! and Sigri in a single, convenient location.

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Wing It On!, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD's Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza, Scramblin' Ed's, Soom Soom Mediterranean, Dirty Dough Cookies and Sigri Indian BBQ. (PRNewsfoto/Craveworthy Brands)

New Joint Space in The Garden State to Offer Unique Dining Experience with Two Distinct Concepts Under One Roof

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing it On! , the rapidly growing chicken wing franchise backed by innovative fast casual restaurant platform company Craveworthy Brands , announces its newest location at 155 University Avenue in Newark, New Jersey. This new location will introduce the Company's first co-branded concept shared with Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri,") a local favorite serving authentic cuisine from North India.

This new joint venture offers a dual dining experience with both brands operating under one roof. Guests have the chance to enjoy the best of both worlds with distinct signage outside and separate menu boards inside, letting them savor a variety of dishes from both Wing It On! and Sigri in a single, convenient location.

We're eager to welcome New Jersey foodies to this transformed culinary spot and provide a standout experience.

Post this

Since launching in 2011, Wing It On!, renowned for winning the "America's best-tasting" award at the National Buffalo Wing Festival three years in a row, has been dedicated to delivering the ultimate buffalo wing experience with the highest quality, freshness and flavor. The menu boasts over 20 unique sauces and rubs, including favorites like Shogun, Mango Habanero and Sweet n' Smokey. Beyond wings and boneless bites, guests can indulge in hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and a range of delicious sides.

Sigri, known for its flavorful dishes like the brand's fresh baked naan, Kathi rolls and make-your-own-bowls, reimagines the historic art of clay stove cooking, centering its authenticity around the rich tradition of North Indian cooking using the 'sigri.' This distinctive culinary style is the essence of Sigri's warmth and bold flavors, served in an artful presentation of fresh and real ingredients. The brand will continue to offer its signature menu items within this co-branded space.

"Opening Wing It On! in Newark is a significant milestone for Craveworthy Brands on the East Coast as we introduce our first co-branded location," said Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy Brands . "This blends the best of both brands into one cutting-edge space, offering a unique and exciting dining experience. We're eager to welcome New Jersey foodies to this transformed culinary spot and provide a standout experience that's truly one-of-a-kind."

This collaboration is set to transform Newark's dining landscape by blending Sigri's inventive, global cuisine with Wing It On!'s bold flavors, establishing an imaginative culinary destination for the local community.

To learn more about Wing It On! and its offerings, visit . To learn more about Sigri and its offerings, please visit .

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands , the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED