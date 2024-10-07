In-Powerment: Digging Deep Into How Families Can Truly Thrive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KINGSVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taking the Helm podcast presents a 1:1 interview with Radhika (aka Rad) Lakhani, an accomplished attorney, coach, and thought leader in conscious lawyering. Rad shares her deeply personal journey from professional success to spiritual awakening, revealing how life's greatest challenges shaped her mission to guide others toward living their most epic lives.

Interview Highlights:

.Pain Pushes You Until Vision Pulls You – A reflection on Dr. Brian Weiss' profound teachings and how this wisdom helped Rad navigate her own path.

.From Bay Street to Private Practice – Discover how Rad transitioned from a successful corporate law career to listening to her heart's call for a more meaningful life.

.Conscious Lawyering – Learn about this revolutionary approach and its life-changing impact on Rad's clients.

.Overcoming Personal Armageddon – Rad opens up about the heartbreaking loss of her son at birth and how this devastating experience led her to ask the biggest question of her life-and receive a life-altering answer.

.The Pillars of an Epic Life – Rad outlines the foundational principles that allow us to truly thrive.

.The Power of Silence – Exploring why quieting the mind is an essential yet underrated tool for personal growth.

.Family Thriving – Rad reveals the three essential pillars parents and children need to thrive together.

.The Impact of Meditation – A deep dive into different meditation techniques and the powerful influence Dr. Joe Dispenza's work had on Rad's ability to break through personal barriers and unlock her next level of potential.

Rad shares valuable tools for those seeking personal transformation, conscious parenting, and a balanced life.

About Radhika Lakhani Esq., LLM JD:

Radhika (aka: Rad) Lakhani Esq., LLM JD, is an expert in human conflict resolution and relationship dynamics. She has thousands of hours of experience as a divorce lawyer, mediator, children's lawyer, court appointed dispute resolution officer, and educator. In 2022, after almost 20 years in law and ADR, Rad transitioned from family law lawyer to family IN-powerment educator.

Rad's mission is to help families experience greater peace and harmony. She believes that when parents and children are IN-powered, with the right tools, they not only resolve their own conflict, but begin to truly THRIVE. Rad believes that every child deserves to be raised in a peaceful home.

Rad left law to help families heal conflict at the ROOT (which she realized the legal system is not designed to do). Over her years as a lawyer, Rad routinely shared mindfulness and self-development tools that had helped her get through her own massive life challenges. Over time her clients said that they were“life-changing”. She realized that instead of trying to“control” conflict, we need to raise awareness around the sources of conflict and help people resolve conflict“from within.”

Her experimental group-courses led to dozens of clients stating that they felt more empowered, less anxious, happier, & more at peace in 1-2 months. The results were incredible, and better yet, they were starting to positively impact her client's children.

Rad's clients have called her their“life guru”,“Yoda” and“soul activator.” Her desire is to help people transform their greatest challenges into their greatest miracles, to help them experience rapid transformation with greater ease, and provide a new pathway for families to resolve conflict in a lasting and empowering way.



About Lynn Mclaughlin

Lynn McLaughlin has served in many roles as an educator ... Superintendent, Principal, Vice-Principal, Teacher, and Educational Consultant in a board of over 35,000 students. Lynn's professional speaking experiences have been local, provincial, and international. She is passionate about children's emotional well-being and what we as adults must do to ensure our children have the skills, mindset, and strategies to be successful and happy in today's world.

As a best-selling and award-winning author, Lynn has now teamed up with her niece, Amber Raymond, to co-author a children's book series titled, "The Power of Thought." Both are passionate about being proactive when it comes to children's mental health. They are visiting school communities both virtually and in-person, offering professional development for teachers as well as information evenings for parents and guardians titled,“Heart Matters, Embracing Emotional Health for All.

Lynn has hosted the podcast, Taking the Helm for over four years and is proud to bring the voices of others forward to learn and with and from. Dedicated to community causes, Lynn is a member of 100 Women Who Care Windsor/Essex and is a Rotarian and is a brain tumour survivor.



About Taking the Helm:

Wednesdays 7 am PST on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel, once per month.

Being emotionally well means we understand, accept and can manage our feelings effectively through times of change or challenge. Many children and youth are struggling in this complex world. We've become accustomed to waiting for symptoms before we seek help for our mental or physical health care. Imagine the synergy we can create by learning and modelling proven strategies, so children learn to manage their feelings from a young age. We're Taking the Helm with a proactive mindset to give kids a head start towards developing a positive quality of life, healthy social and problem-solving skills, self-regulation, confidence, and empathy.

