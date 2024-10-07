Middle East War Births Cruel New Era Of Displacement

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A year of conflict has ushered in a new era of mass displacement in the Middle East.

Since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 , and the subsequent sustained Israeli bombardment of Gaza , Israel has expanded its operations on multiple fronts to include the West , Yemen , Syria and Lebanon .

With fighting continuing unabated and the prospects for a direct confrontation between Iran and Israel rising , the region is now in a new period of internal and cross-border displacement that has already uprooted millions.

As scholars of migration , we fear that the results of such displacement will affect the region for years to come – and is likely to further hamper the ability of the region's people to live safe and secure lives.

Displaced and trapped in Gaza

Israel's ongoing attacks have forced nearly 2 million Palestinians to flee their homes in Gaza over the past year, amounting to 9 in 10 inhabitants of the densely populated strip.

What is unique about the scale of the displacement in Gaza is that nearly all internally displaced persons remain trapped, unable to leave the territory amid Israel's ongoing border closure and bombardment.

This has intensified cascading humanitarian crises, including famine and the spread of disease , along with countless other hardships that make normal life nearly impossible.

For many Palestinians in Gaza, the yearlong bombardment has meant repeated displacement as Israeli attacks shift from area to area, amid shrinking humanitarian spaces.

And although there are complex historical and geopolitical reasons regarding the border closures, international law experts argue that Egypt and Israel have violated international refugee law by refusing to allow Palestinians in Gaza to cross the Rafah border to seek asylum.

The situation in Gaza is structurally different from previous displacement crises in the region – even in civil war-torn Syria, where cross-border aid operations have constantly been on the brink of collapse.

That's because Israel continues to limit and block aid into the territory, and humanitarian workers struggle to provide the bare minimum of food, shelter and medical care during bombing campaigns that have rarely stopped.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in the Gaza Strip. Photo: AP / Abdel Kareem Hana / The Conversation

To make matters worse, the experience of the past year has shown that refugee camps , civilian apartment buildings , UN schools , and hospitals serving civilians and refugees are not safe spaces.