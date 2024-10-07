Energy And Infrastructure: Shmyhal Highlights Progress In Joint Projects With Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has stated that joint projects in the energy, and infrastructure sectors serve to reinforce the economic and ties between Ukraine and Slovakia, while simultaneously contributing to the growth and development of border regions.

He said this during a joint announcement of statements with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico as part of the intergovernmental consultations, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Joint projects in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors reinforce bilateral ties and will contribute to the development of border regions. I would like to highlight the progress made in implementing the roadmap for joint actions between Ukraine and Slovakia. I am confident that our continued collaboration will yield similarly effective results,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, the parties agreed on the need to continue a constructive dialogue between ministries and agencies“in order to promptly complete work on the eight bilateral documents on the agenda of our cooperation.”

The head of the Ukrainian government particularly noted the Agreement on cooperation in the exercise of control at joint border crossing points and the Protocol on amendments to the agreement on border crossing points.

“Given the need to bring the contractual legal framework of our countries in this area in line with current requirements, I hope to speed up the procedure for expert approval of bilateral documents in order to sign them by the end of this year,” he said.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister highlighted the progress in the fulfillment of the agreements reached between the governments during previous meetings and outlined in the roadmap of joint actions. He stated that some of the agreements have been fully implemented, while others are in the final stages of implementation.

Shmyhal also noted that the countries“have made good progress in the implementation of energy and infrastructure projects, although they need a further boost”.

“I highly appreciate the recent approval by the Slovak government of the framework program for Slovakia's participation in Ukraine's recovery. I hope that this document will contribute to Ukraine's restoration and become a powerful catalyst for expanding our cooperation,” Shmyhal said.

In the context of ensuring a just peace in Ukraine, Shmyhal noted that the parties will discuss practical steps to implement President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

He also emphasized that Ukraine appreciates Slovak Prime Minister Fico's“personal unequivocal support” for Ukraine's European integration aspirations, as well as Slovakia's readiness to share its experience and provide expert assistance in this regard.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers